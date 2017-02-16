UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
Feb 16 Straumann Holding AG :
* Full-Year revenue climbs 15% in Swiss francs to 918 million Swiss francs ($914.98 million)
* Organic1 growth of 13% in Q4, driven by double-digit increases in all businesses
* At 230 million Swiss francs(earnings per share: 14.68 francs), FY net profit actually exceeded operating profit by 3 million Swiss francs due to a one-time tax gain of 43 million francs resulting from merger of Straumann Brazil with Neodent
* Implant business was main contributor to growth throughout year
* Fy operating profit (EBIT) 227.2 million Swiss francs versus 172.6 million francs year ago
* Proposes a dividend increase to 4.25 francs per share, payable on 13 April 2017
* Going forward, board's intention is to increase dividend per share subject to further good performance
* At upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on 7 April 2017, board will propose Regula Wallimann and Monique Bourquin for election to board
* Group expects global implant market to grow at a similar rate (3-4%) in 2017 and is confident that it can continue to outperform by achieving organic growth in high-single-digit range
* Fy 2017: expected revenue growth and operational leverage should lead to further improvements in operating profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0033 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)