Feb 16 Gbm Resources Ltd

* Asx Alert-Merger With Canadian Company WCB Resources-Gbz.Ax

* Co and WCB resources executed binding heads of agreement to merge

* Deal will result in a substantial ASX listed gold development and exploration company focussed in Australia And Papua New Guinea

* Board of directors of each co have unanimously given support for merger and major shareholders have indicated support for merger

* WCB president and CEO, Cameron Switzer, will join board of merged entity

* Under HOA each WCB shareholder will receive 8 GBM ordinary shares for every WCB common share