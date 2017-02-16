Feb 16 Kudelski SA :

* Outlook for 2017: revenues of $1.150 to 1.200 billion and operating income of $60 to 80 million

* FY increasing its consolidated revenues and other operating income by 12.3 pct to 1,067.4 million Swiss francs

* FY operating income increased to 97.8 million francs, representing a 20.4 pct improvement over previous year, while net income from continuing operations grew by 51.7 pct to 74.8 million francs

* Proposing a dividend of 0.35 francs per bearer share