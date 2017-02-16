Feb 16 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces order for next generation of ships for norwegian cruise line

* Norwegian Cruise Line- Reached agreement with Fincantieri S.P.A. to construct next generation of ships for its Norwegian Cruise Line brand

* Norwegian Cruise Line- Four ships are on order for delivery in 2022, 2023, 2024 2025, with option for 2 additional ships to be delivered in 2026, 2027

* Contract price for each of four vessels is approximately 800 million euros per ship

* Norwegian Cruise Line- Co obtained export credit financing to fund 80 percent of contract price of each ship delivered through 2025

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: