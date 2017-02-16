BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
Feb 16 Champions Biotechnology Inc
* announced addition of new cohorts of PDX models to their existing tumorbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
* Gyrodyne declares $1.00 per share special distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: