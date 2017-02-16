BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 16 Canacol Energy Ltd -
* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement
* Canacol Energy Ltd says term loan will mature on March 20, 2022
* Canacol Energy Ltd - credit agreement will replace corporation's existing two facilities with bnp pariba
* Canacol Energy Ltd says proceeds from term loan will be used for repayment of principal in amount of us$ 255 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous w