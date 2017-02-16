Feb 16 Lenta Ltd says:
* Plans to open about 30 new hypermarkets in 2017;
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions,
starting with Novosibirsk;
* To add about 200,000 sq.m. of total new selling space in
2017;
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of around 40 billion
roubles ($698.32 million);
* Aims to double total selling space by the end of 2020 and
develop alternative models to add to growth;
* In the hypermarket segment, plans to open organically
150,000-200,000 sq.m. per year, with long-term potential for
about 400 additional hypermarkets in target cities;
* In the supermarket segment, plans to significantly
increase number of store openings to deliver around 8x increase
in selling space by 2020 (15-20 pct of total selling space);
* Will continue focusing on profitable growth, carefully
balancing capex and returns (target IRR of 20 pct) with the aim
to continue to deliver market-leading returns.
