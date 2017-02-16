Feb 16 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Alexion CFO says "we're preparing for potential tax reform": conf call

* Alexion chief commercial officer says soliris has broad IP extending into the next decade & expect additional patents in the next 12-18 months: conf call

* Alexion interim CEO says previously communicated guidance (from prioir management) for 2018 cannot be relied on, but too early for Co to present new projections

* Alexion exec says Co isn't going to add patients to ongoing sbc103 study nor start new studies until "we really understand what's happening" in the trial

* Alexion exec says co is unsatisfied with kanuma launch uptake thus far, hurt primarily by low diagnostic testing rates

* Alexion interim CEO: "I'm 150% committed to the interim role because it doesn't feel interim. I can tell you that, but I'm all-in."

* Alexion interim CEO says co is active on the business development front and is looking at opportunities