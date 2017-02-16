BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
Feb 16 Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp
* Columbia Pipeline Partners LP and columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. Announce unitholder approval and effective date of merger
* Columbia Pipeline Partners LP - final allocation of merger consideration is currently expected to occur on or about February 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: