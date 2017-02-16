BRIEF-COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP PRICES $200 MLN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP. PRICES $200 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND FILES FINAL PROSPECTUS
Feb 16 S&P Global Ratings:
* S&P - Connecticut's proposed state budget could lead to significant local government budgetary uncertainty
* S&P - Governor of Connecticut's 2018-2019 biennial budget proposal creates budgetary uncertainty for some local governments
* S&P on Connecticut's budget - Credit impact on local governments could be negative should they not be able to adequately adjust to new funding paradigm
* S&P on Connecticut budget - From credit standpoint, believe communities lacking reserves, budgetary flexibility to cushion outsized budget gaps will feel greatest effects
* S&P on Connecticut's budget - Shift in pension funding responsibilities from state to local governments could potentially lead to further cost shifts in future
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: