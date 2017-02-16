Feb 16 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Connecticut's proposed state budget could lead to significant local government budgetary uncertainty

* S&P - Governor of Connecticut's 2018-2019 biennial budget proposal creates budgetary uncertainty for some local governments

* S&P on Connecticut's budget - Credit impact on local governments could be negative should they not be able to adequately adjust to new funding paradigm

* S&P on Connecticut budget - From credit standpoint, believe communities lacking reserves, budgetary flexibility to cushion outsized budget gaps will feel greatest effects

* S&P on Connecticut's budget - Shift in pension funding responsibilities from state to local governments could potentially lead to further cost shifts in future