BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
Feb 16 T. Rowe Price Group Inc :
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.57PER SHARE
* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC - QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 5.6% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE OF $0.54 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.