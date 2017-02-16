Feb 16 California Resources Corp :
* California Resources Corporation announces joint venture
to invest $250 million in oil & gas properties
* California Resources Corp - BSP will make an initial $50
million investment to be directed toward drilling activities
across properties subject to JV
* California Resources - BSP will make subsequent
investments in tranches up to $50 million at discretion of JV
partners over a two year investment window
* California Resources Corp - announced joint venture with
Benefit Street Partners L.L.C. (BSP) to invest in CRC's oil and
gas properties in California
* California Resources Corp - cos anticipate that initial
investment will fund in approximately two weeks
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: