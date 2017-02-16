Feb 16 Conduent Inc
* Conduent Inc - In discussions with state of New York
regarding status and scope of health enterprise platform
project, which evolved to include options to not fully complete
project
* Says believes it is probable that it will not fully
complete implementation of platform in New York
* Conduent Inc - Determined that it will record a non-cash
goodwill impairment charge of approximately $935 million in its
commercial sector reporting unit
* Conduent Inc - Charge includes about $115 million for
write-off of receivables and other related assets and non-cash
impairment charges
* Says remainder of charge expected to be cash outflows in
future quarters for wind down and related costs
* Will record a pre-tax charge of about $161 million in its
fourth-quarter 2016 results relating to the project
* Conduent Inc - Does not expect to make any current or
future cash expenditures as a result of the impairment
Source text: [bit.ly/2lcI8lL]
Further company coverage: