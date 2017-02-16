Feb 16 Pc Connection Inc

* On Feb. 10, 2017, Co entered into second amendment to third amended and restated credit and security agreement with Citizens Bank

* Pursuant to amendment, Co renewed for an additional five years its existing $50.0 million secured revolving credit facility- SEC filing

* Secured revolving credit facility, may be increased to $80.0 million at option of company in certain circumstances