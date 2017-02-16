BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
Feb 16 Cree Inc :
* Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction
* Cree Inc - wolfspeed to be reintegrated into cree
* Cree Inc says termination of this transaction with infineon will trigger a termination fee of $12.5 million being paid to cree
* Cree Inc - Cree and Infineon have been unable to identify alternatives which would address national security concerns of CFIUS
* Cree Inc - Wolfspeed will now be reported as a separate segment of cree's continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
