Feb 16 Cree Inc :

* Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction

* Cree Inc - wolfspeed to be reintegrated into cree

* Cree Inc says termination of this transaction with infineon will trigger a termination fee of $12.5 million being paid to cree

* Cree Inc - Cree and Infineon have been unable to identify alternatives which would address national security concerns of CFIUS

* Cree Inc - Wolfspeed will now be reported as a separate segment of cree's continuing operations