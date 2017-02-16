BRIEF-COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP PRICES $200 MLN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP. PRICES $200 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND FILES FINAL PROSPECTUS
Feb 16 S&P on Atlantic City
* S&P says Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority, NJ Water System revenue bond rating off watch outlook negative Further company coverage: [S&P on Atlantic City]
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: