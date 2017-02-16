Feb 16 Molson Coors Brewing Co :

* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces regular quarterly dividend

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class a and class b common shares of us$0.41 per share

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - in addition, molson coors canada inc declared a quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.53