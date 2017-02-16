BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
Feb 16 Zhaopin Ltd
* Zhaopin announces receipt of preliminary non-binding proposal
* Says special committee has been authorized by company's board of directors to review and consider proposed transaction
* Zhaopin Ltd -Special committee of board is in advanced discussions with a consortium led by co's largest shareholder regarding a potential transaction
* Zhaopin Ltd - Special committee has retained independent advisors, including a financial advisor and legal counsel, to assist it in its work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: