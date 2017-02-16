BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 16 (Reuters) -
* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors
* Mantle Ridge LP - have been standing by since last week for constructive counterproposals and "we are ready to discuss them as they arrive"
* Mantle Ridge LP - requesting only a single Mantle Ridge representative on CSX board
* Mantle Ridge LP - neither Hunter Harrison nor the other board slots discussed represents mantle ridge in any way Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14