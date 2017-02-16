Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* Mantle Ridge LP - sent a letter to the CSX board of directors

* Mantle Ridge LP - have been standing by since last week for constructive counterproposals and "we are ready to discuss them as they arrive"

* Mantle Ridge LP - requesting only a single Mantle Ridge representative on CSX board

* Mantle Ridge LP - neither Hunter Harrison nor the other board slots discussed represents mantle ridge in any way