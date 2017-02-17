Feb 16 Boeing :

* Boeing, Juneyao Airlines finalize order for five 787-9 dreamliners

* Finalization of an order for five 787-9 dreamliners, valued at about $1.32 billion at current list prices

* Says new order, which also includes options for five more 787-9s, represents Shanghai-based private airline's first Boeing order and first widebody airplane order

* Says carrier plans to open new routes to North America, Europe and Australia by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: