Feb 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production
:
* Net profit in 2016 was 132 billion tenge ($385 million)
compared with 244 billion tenge ($1.096 billion) in 2015
* The decrease in net profit is largely due to a foreign
exchange gain of 449 billion tenge in 2015
* Revenue in 2016 was up 37 percent year on year and
amounted to 727 billion tenge ($2.128 billion)
* The increase is the result of the company's switch to a
new processing scheme, as well as a 54 percent increase in the
average tenge-US dollar exchange rate
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)