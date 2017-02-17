Feb 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production :

* Net profit in 2016 was 132 billion tenge ($385 million) compared with 244 billion tenge ($1.096 billion) in 2015

* The decrease in net profit is largely due to a foreign exchange gain of 449 billion tenge in 2015

* Revenue in 2016 was up 37 percent year on year and amounted to 727 billion tenge ($2.128 billion)

* The increase is the result of the company's switch to a new processing scheme, as well as a 54 percent increase in the average tenge-US dollar exchange rate