Feb 17 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS
:
* 100 percent owned unit Turktell Bilisim to make the
application to EMRA for permission to operate following the
completion of the incorporation of a company with an initial
capital of 2.0 million lira ($544,499.20)
* New company to carry out activities with respect to
electricity energy trade and wholesale and retail electricity
sale
