March 13 FastPartner AB:

* Sells two properties - Stockholm Gustav 1 and Stockholm Gunhild 5 to jointly owned company

* Transfers properties to joint venture at underlying property value of 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.57 million) with additional purchase price of 800 million crowns

* Builds together with Slättö a joint venture for development of 900 residential units in Stockholm Source text for Eikon:

