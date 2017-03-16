(Corrects headline and first bullet to show that members gave nod to rescind earlier resolution for demerging ISP business)

March 14 Hathway Cable And Datacom Ltd

* Gets members' nod for rescinding earlier resolution passed by them for demerging ISP business of co into Hathway Broadband Pvt Ltd

* Gets members' nod to sell, dispose cable television business via slump sale to Hathway Datacom Central Private Limited