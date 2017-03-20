Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
(Corrects headline to say "Accelya" instead of "Accelya Kale Solutions")
March 20 Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd:
* Says combination of Accelya and Mercator completes
* Says John Johnston appointed CEO of combined group
* Jose Maria Hurtado appointed chief financial officer of combined company
* Says Warbug Pincus is the new majority shareholder in combined company Source text (bit.ly/2mjBb6k) Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* Goldmoney Inc - announced its investment in menē inc , a newly formed direct-to-consumer fine jewelry venture