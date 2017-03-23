(Adds Michael Wolf is proposed as Chairman of the Board)

March 23 Capio AB (Publ)

* Says the Nomination Committee proposes election of Michael Wolf as new Chairman of the Board

Says has resolved to propose to annual general meeting to be held on 3 may 2017 election of Michael Wolf, Gunilla Rudebjer and Karl Aberg as new board member