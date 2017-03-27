(Corrects story from March 24 to clarify the acquisition price,
add court ruling.)
March 27 Tiscali SpA:
* Council of State rejects the appeal against the
adjudication in favor of Tiscali of the framework agreement for
network and connectivity services (SPC) to the public
administration
* By virtue of the agreement, with which Tiscali sold its
unit Tiscali Business, Fastweb will pay Tiscali the second and
final tranche of the payment for 32.5 million euros
* 20 million euros to be paid in cash and 12.5 million euros
in connectivity services
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9256 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)