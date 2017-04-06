(Corrects headline to specify that Bollore will sell its shares in Gaumont in public tender offer, not repurchase the shares.)

April 6 Bollore:

* Bolloré, which holds about 10 percent of the capital of Gaumont, acknowledges announcement of a public tender offer to repurchase Gaumont shares at 75 euros ($80.08) per share

* Bollore has decided to support the proposal made to the shareholders of Gaumont and will therefore present its shares to the offer

* The sale of its stake would represent an amount of 31 million euros