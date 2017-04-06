(Corrects headline to clarify that co widens international 4G roaming, not provides free 4G roaming)

April 6 Vodafone India:

* 4G customers will now be able to roam worry-free and seamlessly on high speed 4G networks while travelling overseas in over 40 countries Source text - [Vodafone India, one of India's largest telecommunication service providers, today announced that its 4G customers will now be able to roam worry-free and seamlessly on high speed 4G networks while travelling overseas in over 40 countries.]