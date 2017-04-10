French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
(Corrects to fix typo in headline)
April 10 SVG Capital Plc:
* Results of tender offer
* 41.8 million shares validly tendered and will be purchased at a price per ordinary share of 715 pence, for a total cost of £298.6 million
* Buyback represents approximately 63.8 per cent of issued share capital of company
* Total issued share capital to be reduced from 65,445,000 ordinary shares to 23,682,995 ordinary shares.
* Will review methods of returning cash to shareholders, will consider a larger cash distribution to shareholders as part of winding-up of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.