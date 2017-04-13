BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
(Corrects headline to say profit edges up, not falls)
April 13 Bank Muscat
* Q1 net profit 44.2 million rials versus 43.8 million rials year ago
* Q1 net interest income 63.1 million rials versus 62.2 million rials year ago Source: (bit.ly/2ouB5YS) Further company coverage:
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.