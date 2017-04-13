(Corrects typo in headline)

April 13 Allied Irish Banks Plc:

* Agreed to transfer portfolio of impaired buy-to-let loans, vast majority of which in deep long term arrears, to Goldman Sachs

* Reduced its impaired loans to about 9 billion euros from peak of about 29 billion euros over the past three years

* Says name of portfolio being sold to Goldman Sachs is 'Project Cypress'