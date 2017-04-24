CORRECTED-BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
(Corrects headline to show net profit was up, not down)
April 24 Mensch und Maschine Software SE :
* Q1 group sales decreased to 45.47 million euros ($49.27 million) (PY: 50.37 million euros / -9.7 pct)
* Q1 net profit after minority shares soared by 17 pct to 2.57 million euros (PY: 2.20 million euros)
* Dividend proposal for fiscal year 2016 will be 35 euro cents (py: 25 euro cents)
* 2017 net profit is expected to come in between 8.5 to 9.3 million euros (PY: 6.59 million euros / +29 pct to +41 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.