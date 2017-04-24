(Corrects headline to show net profit was up, not down)

April 24 Mensch und Maschine Software SE :

* Q1 group sales decreased to 45.47 million euros ($49.27 million) (PY: 50.37 million euros / -9.7 pct)

* Q1 net profit after minority shares soared by 17 pct to 2.57 million euros (PY: 2.20 million euros)

* Dividend proposal for fiscal year 2016 will be 35 euro cents (py: 25 euro cents)

* 2017 net profit is expected to come in between 8.5 to 9.3 million euros (PY: 6.59 million euros / +29 pct to +41 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)