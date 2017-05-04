BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
(Rpt with no changes to text)
May 4 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa
* Gjensidige q1 pretax profit nok 1,365 million (Reuters poll nok 1.24 billion)
* Gjensidige q1 combined ratio 86.8 percent (Reuters poll 88.5 percent)
* Adjusted for a one-off related to pension payments of nok 476.6 million, underwriting result in q1 2016 was a record-strong nok 774.1 million, corresponding to a combined ratio of 86.0
* Remains confident in gjensidige’s ability to deliver solid earnings and dividend growth over time.
* Repeats target for combined ratio at the lower end of the target corridor of 90–93 (undiscounted and given zero run-off effects) and sees average annual run-off gains the next 3-5 years of around NOK 900 million, moving the expected reported combined ratio to the lower end of the 86-89 corridor (undiscounted)
* Says although the macroeconomic situation is still somewhat challenging, the outlook for the Norwegian and Nordic general insurance operations is still regarded as good. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.