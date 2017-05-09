(Removes extraneous '3' in second bullet point)

May 9 (Reuters) -

* HPS Investment Partners, Madison Dearborn Partners announce plan to bring together their UK regional network of businesses together.

* HPS and MDP also announce that Price Forbes will join group; all companies to operate under single holding company, KIRS.

* KIRS agrees buy Nevada, holding company for Autonet and Price Forbes businesses, for 254.9 million pounds.

* HPS and MDP say intend to explore options to consolidate and optimise group's capital structure in loan and bond markets, including debt refinancing. (Reporting By Simon Jessop)