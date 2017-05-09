(Removes extraneous '3' in second bullet point)
May 9 (Reuters) -
* HPS Investment Partners, Madison Dearborn Partners
announce plan to bring together their UK regional network of
businesses together.
* HPS and MDP also announce that Price Forbes will join
group; all companies to operate under single holding company,
KIRS.
* KIRS agrees buy Nevada, holding company for Autonet and
Price Forbes businesses, for 254.9 million pounds.
* HPS and MDP say intend to explore options to consolidate
and optimise group's capital structure in loan and bond markets,
including debt refinancing.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)