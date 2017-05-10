(Corrects period in headline to H1, not Q1)

May 10 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

* Says EBIT rose significantly, to eur95.1m

* Adjusted EBIT margin increased to 15.2 percent (prior year: 14.3 percent)

* Earnings per share reached eur0.76

* Revenue target lies within range of eur1,150m to eur1,200m for fiscal year 2016/17

* Says EBIT margin is expected to be within range also forecast for medium term, of 13 percent to 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: