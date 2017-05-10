BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
(Corrects period in headline to H1, not Q1)
May 10 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
* Says EBIT rose significantly, to eur95.1m
* Adjusted EBIT margin increased to 15.2 percent (prior year: 14.3 percent)
* Earnings per share reached eur0.76
* Revenue target lies within range of eur1,150m to eur1,200m for fiscal year 2016/17
* Says EBIT margin is expected to be within range also forecast for medium term, of 13 percent to 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous backing on Monday of a ruling by the country's top patent court was a rare instance of agreement with a body whose decisions in that specialized area it regularly overturns.