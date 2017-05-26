BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures
(Corrects to two new executive "roles" from "hires" in headline)
May 26 CMC Markets Plc:
* Board has agreed to reorganise executive management team's responsibilities to support delivery of group's strategy
* From 1 June, Grant Foley and David Fineberg will assume newly created roles of chief operating and financial officer, and commercial director
* In these roles, Grant Foley will lead group's corporate functions and David Fineberg will lead group's commercial activities
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 Rises in U.S. interest rates will probably prop the dollar up over the next 18 months, but its multi-year run higher since 2012 looks to be over, strategists from British bank Barclays said in a note on Thursday.