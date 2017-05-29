(Repeats with no changes to text)
May 29 Bw Offshore Ltd
* Q1 ebitda $62 million (Reuters poll $79 million)
* Decrease in ebitda was mainly a result of insurance
settlement for fpso cidade de são mateus recorded in q4 2016 and
an adjustment to loss provisions recorded in q1
* Underlying ebitda excluding one-off loss provision was usd
75.7 million
* Catcher project progressing on schedule for first oil in
q4 2017
* Q1 net result $-15 million (Reuters poll $4 million)
* Q1 ebit $4.7 million (Reuters poll $22 million)
* While the company is experiencing increased market
activity, it still expects a low number of awards in the
medium-term
* a more positive view on long-term activity levels is
maintained, as offshore developments will remain an important
part of the oil and gas supply to meet future energy demand
* the majority of bw offshore’s fleet remains on long-term
contracts with national and independent oil companies, and the
fleet should continue to generate a significant cash flow in the
time ahead
* the company believes the climate for new investments is
improving, and that the timing for new investments is attractive
