CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens on higher oil prices, solid retail sales data

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3260, or 75.41 U.S. cents * Chances of a rate hike in July rise to 38 percent * Bond prices lower across much of a flatter yield curve * Canada-U.S. 2-year yield spread hits narrowest in nearly 4 months By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 22 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart, boosted by higher oil prices and stronger-than-expected domestic retail sales data, while the country's largest alternative len