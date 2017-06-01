BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd :
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today
* Wishes to announce it had, as part of a consortium, submitted a proposal in relation to United Engineers Limited
* There is no certainty or assurance that any transaction will materialise or that any definitive or binding agreement will be entered into
* Responds to query regarding trading activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show