BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management Co receives approval for issue of tier II capital bonds
* Received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission on issue of tier II capital bonds by company
(Clarifies the type of debt portfolio in headline and the first bullet)
June 1 KRUK SA:
* ITS UNIT, ITACAPITAL S.R.L., HAS BEEN SELECTED AS BUYER OF NPL PORTFOLIO OF CONSUMER LOANS ON THE ITALIAN MARKET
* NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOVE MENTIONED PORTFOLIO IS ABOUT 131.7 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission on issue of tier II capital bonds by company
LONDON, June 21 Britain said on Wednesday it will introduce a civil liability bill to bring down the cost of insurance premiums by reducing the cost and quantity of whiplash claims.
LONDON, June 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May promised on Wednesday to listen more to businesses' concerns about Brexit as Queen Elizabeth formally opened parliament by announcing the government's programme for the next two years.