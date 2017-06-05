(Corrects to clarify 20 million pounds will be the proceeds from new shares issued)

June 5 (Reuters) -

* DP Eurasia intention to float on London Stock Exchange

* DP Eurasia says expects to have free float of not less than 50 percent

* DP Eurasia says to raise proceeds of around 20 million pounds from the issue of new shares, on top of selling some of the shares held by existing shareholders