BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Evolving Systems Inc:
* Evolving Systems Inc - effective June 2, 2017, Daniel J. Moorhead resigned as chief financial officer of Evolving Systems Inc - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage: