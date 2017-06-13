STOCKHOLM, June 13 A Swedish government proposal
to reduce the size of the currency reserve could be in violation
of EU regulations and encroaches on the independence of the
Riksbank, Sweden's central bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on
Tuesday.
"As far as I can judge, it is designed in such a way that it
violates EU regulations, it encroaches on the independence of
the Riksbank and it makes it harder for us to handle financial
stability," he said in a parliament hearing.
The centre-left government proposed in March to reduce the
central bank's currency reserve by around 200 billion crowns
($22.98 billion) and use that money to pay off on the country's
sovereign debt.
($1 = 8.7033 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)