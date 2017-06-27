UPDATE 3-Cyber attack hits shipper Maersk, causes cargo delays
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
(Corrects headline and bullet to show it's the first North America contract for the company's unit, not for the parent)
June 21 LATECOERE:
* SYSTEMES D'INTERCONNEXION WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT
* HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR Source text: bit.ly/2sUjugD Further company coverage:; (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.