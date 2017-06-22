UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects source in text)
June 23 Nikkei:
* Don Quijote will likely end year through June 30 with operating profit of around 46.5 billion yen, beating its standing projection of 45.5 billion yen - Nikkei
* Don Quijote Holdings Co's FY sales are seen rising 10% or so to roughly 830 billion yen, besting the forecast by 8 billion yen - Nikkei
* Don Quijote's FY existing-store sales will likely rise slightly more than 2 percent - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources