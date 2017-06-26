BRIEF-Morningstar, in May, investors put $13.1 bln into U.S. Equity passive funds, down from $17.1 bln in April 2017
* Morningstar Inc - in May, investors put $13.1 billion into u.s. Equity passive funds, down from $17.1 billion in April 2017
June 26 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:
* Group's interests in 258,908,915 Gemfields shares consists of 208,502,556 Gemfields shares held by Pallinghurst resources fund, wholly owned unit
* Offer shall remain open for acceptances until 1:00 p.m. (London time) on 4 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RAIT Financial Trust appoints two independent trustees to its board
* State Auto Financial Corp - Sisi Pouraghabagher has been elected to board of directors