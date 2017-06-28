UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Fixes typo in headline)
June 28 CVC Capital Partners Ltd
* CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Pasubio
* Pretto family will retain minority shareholding in company
* Luca and Alberto Pretto will continue in their current management roles with existing management team
* CVC was advised by Deutsche Bank, Shearman & Sterling, PwC, Mckinsey & Co and Studio Tributario Associato Facchini Rossi & Soci
* Unicredit and BNP Paribas have provided committed financing
* Pretto family was advised by CP Advisors, Studio Associato Corradi D'inca' Ricco' Tagliavini Zini and E&Y Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources