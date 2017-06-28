(Fixes typo in headline)

June 28 CVC Capital Partners Ltd

* CVC Capital Partners Fund VI agrees to acquire Pasubio

* Pretto family will retain minority shareholding in company

* Luca and Alberto Pretto will continue in their current management roles with existing management team

* CVC was advised by Deutsche Bank, Shearman & Sterling, PwC, Mckinsey & Co and Studio Tributario Associato Facchini Rossi & Soci

* Unicredit and BNP Paribas have provided committed financing

* Pretto family was advised by CP Advisors, Studio Associato Corradi D'inca' Ricco' Tagliavini Zini and E&Y