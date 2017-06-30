UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
(Corrects bullet to say firm sees FY HEPS 0.14 -0.17 c/shr, down 83-86 pct; not 1.05-1.10 c/shr, up 6-11 pct after the company clarified. Also corrects headline to reflect the change.)
June 29 Prescient Ltd:
* Sees FY continuing operations HEPS and diluted HEPS between 0.14-0.17 cents per share, reflecting a decrease of 83 pct - 86 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.