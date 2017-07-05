PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 6
July 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects name in headline to BDO India, from DBO India)
July 5 Jyoti Structures Ltd
* Jyoti Structures clarifies on news item, 'Jyoti Structures first defaulter to face bankruptcy'
* Says SBI, lead banker filed resolution application before NCLT
* Says NCLT on July 4 admitted application and appointed BDO India to manage co in interim Source text: bit.ly/2uoON0z Further company coverage:
July 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 6 Bhushan Steel Ltd reported a March-quarter loss that was much bigger than stated earlier in its unaudited results, as the debt-laden steelmaker was hurt by higher costs.
HONG KONG, July 6 The founder of China's struggling tech group LeEco, Jia Yueting, on Thursday pledged to take full responsibility for the company's debt troubles amid a deepening financial crisis and after some of the company's assets were frozen.